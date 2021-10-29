Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $86.33 and last traded at $86.18, with a volume of 7139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

