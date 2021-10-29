Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE:ARES opened at $86.23 on Thursday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,190,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.