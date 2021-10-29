Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.47.
Ares Capital stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.
About Ares Capital
Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.