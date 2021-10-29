Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.