Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

AMBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

