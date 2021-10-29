Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

NYSE ADM opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 47.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.