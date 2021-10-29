Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $50.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after acquiring an additional 422,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 867,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,969,000 after purchasing an additional 452,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

