Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.04. 1,494,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.