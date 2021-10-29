Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $17.69 on Monday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
