Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $17.69 on Monday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.