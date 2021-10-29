ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.43% of ArcBest worth $155,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ArcBest stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $94.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.
ArcBest Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
