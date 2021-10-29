ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.43% of ArcBest worth $155,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $94.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

