AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 552,873 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,457,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 552,873 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $224,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.42. 117,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $261.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

