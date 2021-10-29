AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 213,605 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 213,605 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $242,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.69. The stock had a trading volume of 65,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,892. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54. The firm has a market cap of $226.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,283 shares of company stock worth $26,858,512 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

