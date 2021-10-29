AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,092,093 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,460,258 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,092,093 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $282,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after buying an additional 266,833 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

