AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 208,601 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,601 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $178,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5,371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 615,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,474,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $48.93. 38,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,845. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

