AQR Capital Management LLC Has $186.92 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Illinois Tool Works worth $186,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $227.70. 10,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average is $226.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.36.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

