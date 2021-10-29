AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,985,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,677 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $536,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 749,224 shares of company stock worth $106,932,298. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.84. 56,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $138.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

