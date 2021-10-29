Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 1,825.0% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNL opened at $0.02 on Friday. Applied Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

