Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,766,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,193,359. Apple has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

