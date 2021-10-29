Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Security National Bank of SO Dak’s 4th Largest Position

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,193,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

