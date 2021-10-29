Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the September 30th total of 166,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APSG. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $18,493,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 258,669 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 290.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 844,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $5,940,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APSG remained flat at $$9.82 on Friday. 172,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,528. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

