Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of ARI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,552. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.