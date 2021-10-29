Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,193. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

