Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 452.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of AON by 34.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $2,153,000.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $321.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.33. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $322.45. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

