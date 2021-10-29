AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AON traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.85. 45,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,445. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $322.45. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

