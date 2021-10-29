Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.68. 280,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 844% from the average session volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

About Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

