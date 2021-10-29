Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

AR stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 4.75.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Antero Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Antero Resources worth $40,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

