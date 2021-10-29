Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 239,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $23,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

