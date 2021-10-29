Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

