Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AM opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 3.29.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.