Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Up 114.3% in October

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ansell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Ansell stock remained flat at $$94.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $117.05. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $94.19 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

