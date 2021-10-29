ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on ANRGF in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get ANRGF alerts:

Shares of ANRGF remained flat at $$17.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234. ANRGF has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33.

Receive News & Ratings for ANRGF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANRGF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.