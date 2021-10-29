Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,420,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

