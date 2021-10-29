Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €81.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €81.30 ($95.65) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.25 ($74.42).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

