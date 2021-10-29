Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 3rd (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ANEB) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the expiration of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ANEB opened at $6.42 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANEB. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,803,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

