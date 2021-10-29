Andra AP fonden Sells 5,100 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE QSR opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

