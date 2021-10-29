Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 59,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.53.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $146.04 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

