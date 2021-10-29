Andra AP fonden Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 241.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $74.12 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.09, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

