Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $320.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 195.46 and a beta of 1.79. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.52 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $186,304,681. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

