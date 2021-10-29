Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANDHF. TD Securities initiated coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

