AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Sells $479,790.00 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 136,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,824. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $902.82 million, a PE ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

