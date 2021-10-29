Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

