Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) PT at $2,150.00

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEGRY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

WEGRY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 9,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,633. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

