Analysts Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Price Target at $45.62

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.00. 3,070,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,108. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

