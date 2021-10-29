Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $696.71

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $696.71.
REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of REGN traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $620.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,560. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
