Analysts Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Target Price at $16.60

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $301,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $4,227,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $94,895,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

