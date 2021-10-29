Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target at $52.60

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $345,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,622,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,832,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

