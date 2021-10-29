Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 387.56

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 387.56 ($5.06).

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 357.60 ($4.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,435,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a market capitalization of £71.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54. BP has a one year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £371.70 ($485.63). Insiders purchased 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150 in the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

