Analysts Issue Forecasts for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $1,718,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 120.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,759,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

