Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $500,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $1.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VXRT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,466,903. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $843.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 481.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

