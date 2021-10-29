Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

