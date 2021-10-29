Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce $551.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.00 million and the lowest is $549.60 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $579.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 55,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,525. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $987.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 269.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 109,475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 284,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.